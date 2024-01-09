Sasha Banks’ Controversy Didn’t Affect AEW Star Tay Melo’s Relation With Sammy Guevera

Sammy Guevara once faced tons of backlash over his remarks about Sasha Banks of WWE aka Mercedes Mone in 2016. Back then, he must not have been the grown person that he is today after becoming a dad and now his wife, Tay Melo, has come to his defense by pointing out some of the facts on social media.

Guevara appeared as a guest on The Whole F’n Show podcast on January 25th, 2016. During his conversation on the show, he spoke about visiting the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. He was mesmerized by Sasha Banks’ beauty and instead of a decent way of expressing his feelings, he stated the following,

“Bro Sasha Banks, oh my god. When I was at WWE the other week I just wanted to go f*cking rape that woman.”

The story came out when the #SpeakingOut movement was in full force starting from late 2019. Apart from Sasha Banks, another ex WWE Star Brandi Rhodes shared her experience about the AEW superstar as he tried to hit on her while he was at a WWE tryout during her days in the company. This happened because Brandi already being married to Cody Rhodes at that time.

Tay Melo claims Sammy Guevera has changed since the Sasha Banks-incident

As these stories often get dragged from the past, Tay Melo expressed her frustration on X with people who keep on judging Guevara based on a mistake he made in 2016. Back then, she was living in Brazil and didn’t speak English. But Tay believes that people can learn, grow, and change indicating that her husband is a changed person since the Sasha Banks-incident.

Tay went on to describe that Sammy Guevara is a spectacular man today who has matured from the days she wanted to be steamy with Sasha Banks. Apart from being a caring and responsible person, she’s also a loving and supportive partner and father,

“The Sammy I had a daughter with is the BEST man I ever met, the man that put his family first, the man that took care of me and newborn baby in that hospital when I thought I wouldn’t make it alive, the man that makes me feel loved and amazing in the horrible postpartum I’m having.”