Royal Rumble 2024: WWE Canceled Original Singles Match For Roman Reigns

It’s a rare sight on WWE TV to have Roman Reigns competing in a multi-person title defense unless it’s a special occasion like Royal Rumble 2024. The first WWE premium live event of the year will go down from Florida in late January and the undisputed WWE universal champion will be part of a marquee matchup against not one but three top WWE talents.

Randy Orton made his return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and he was focused on getting his match with Roman Reigns. He made his intention very clear on seeking redemption against the one who kept him on the sidelines for over a year. Sadly for him, things didn’t work out for him at Royal Rumble 204 where he was supposed to secure a singles title match.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the original plan for the Royal Rumble 2024 was to have Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Title in a one-on-one affair. But, WWE wanted to save this match for a later date as they simply didn’t want Orton to get pinned soon after his return to the company.

It was also notified that AJ Styles is likely to be the one to suffer the pinfall during the upcoming Fatal-4-Way at Royal Rumble 2024,

“LA Knight just got beat at [Crown Jewel] and AJ isn’t strong enough. AJ was the guy that they probably would have wanted because, you know, Roman can beat him. AJ is the one, the one that’s going to lose. But the basic gist was that AJ gives them someone they can beat.”

It was during this past Friday’s “New Year’s Revolution” edition of SmackDown that Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles in a Numbers-One Contenders Match ended in a No Contest. Roman Reigns came out with The Bloodline and attacked all three men which led to no outcome to the match. The general manager Nick Aldis then added four of these men to the title match scheduled for Royal Rumble 2024.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The currently confirmed match card is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

– Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & 25 More TBD

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax & 25 More TBD