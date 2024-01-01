Sasha Banks No Longer Talking To WWE For Speculated 2024 Return?

There have been tons of surprising returns in 2023 in the WWE and Sasha Banks was supposed to be the next in line to be on that list. Sure, she did have her own differences with the company’s creative teams in the past before staging a walk-out alongside her then-women’s tag team partner Naomi. But with Triple H taking over things in the creative division, chances were recreated for a comeback.

Reports over the past few months have essentially confirmed that Sasha Banks is no longer under any NJPW contract. Being a free agent, Tony Khan and his All Elite Wrestling didn’t have a working plan to bring her in but the January 27th Royal Rumble event was a spot where the former champion could have returned home. However, the chances of seeing the same seem very low.

Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return

Sasha Banks and WWE never agreed on terms for a return

Ruining all the hopes of the WWE Universe, Sean Sapp is now reporting behind Fightful’s paywall that WWE and Sasha Banks are no longer talking about a return. It was noted in the report that the two parties did have some good talks, but nothing worked out in time for a Rumble return.

“Top free agent Mercedes Mone aka Sasha Banks and WWE had been engaged in conversations to possibly bring her back to the company. However, WWE sources stated to Fightful Friday night that the two sides are no longer in active negotiations regarding a return,” the source reports.

“The two sides had recently been engaged in conversations about a return. We’re told the dialogue was friendly, the back and forth failed to progress, and WWE sources claim that their side walked as a result of it.”

It should be noted that multiple sources turned down CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series but it did go down at the very last minute and hell froze over, indeed. With reports already circulating over a former world champion’s return to the WWE, you can’t really rule out anything in the current WWE landscape.

As her current absence from the pro-wrestling ring continues, Sasha Banks who last appeared under the New Japan Pro-Wrestling banner, filed for trademarks such as “Mone Wear,” “Time Is Mone,” and “Mone Talks” on ins the last week of December at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.