Sasha Banks Teases Fun Things For 2024 Amid WWE Return Rumors

After staying out of action over the past several months, Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks was supposed to show up on AEW Dynamite, this week. This came after Tony Khan teased some of the big signings as he scouted over the currently listed free-agent pool in the wrestling circuit. Eventually, that surprise attendance came about to be Deonna Purrazzo who made AEW debut on Dynamite.

In the meantime, Sasha Banks’ future remains uncertain and she continues to drop teases about her future in the pro-wrestling circle. She decided to take to Instagram to drop a story in the process, suggesting that this year will have some exciting things in store for herself,

“This year gonna be fun.”

“All Roads Lead Back To WWE,” Sasha Banks’ Return Teased Big-Time By Veteran

What do you think Mercedes Mone is talking about? pic.twitter.com/dAMEC1DuyT — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 4, 2024

Sasha Banks’ NJPW theme song removed from Spotify

At the same time, the removal of Sasha Banks’ NJPW theme song from Spotify has also been noticed along with her profile on the platform. This has also raised questions and further fueled speculation about her wrestling future. It remains unclear if this development signifies something else but as always, the former champion is happy to keep her fanbase in the smoke as the removal of her theme song may suggest the beginning of a new chapter in her wrestling career.

After the brief stint in Japan was over due to an abrupt injury, Sasha Banks is said to have become a free agent, again which keeps companies like AEW and WWE in the conversation to hire her in a new contract. All Elite Wrestling was at the forefront of this situation in 2023 summer after the veteran talent was seen sitting in the stands during the All-In pay-per-view in the United Kingdom.

Sasha Banks No Longer Talking To WWE For Speculated 2024 Return?

But as things between the two parties cooled down, speculations started that WWE might bring her back for Royal Rumble 2024. The company was expected to face challenges meeting her asking price, which is said to be exceeding Charlotte Flair’s latest WWE contract, as reported by The Hump,

“We revealed on today’s episode of The Hump that word within the industry was that Mercedes Mone’s asking price was above what we heard Charlotte got on her new WWE deal.”

With money being an obstacle, the latest reports suggested that the deal negotiations between WWE and Sasha Banks have fallen apart and she could again be AEW-bound, after all.