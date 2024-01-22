Sasha Banks’ Wrestling Status Revealed Amid WWE Royal Rumble Rumors

It was in 2022 that Sasha Banks decided to cut ties with the WWE by walking out of the company during a live TV taping of Monday Night Raw. It must have taken a lot of guts for her to quit her home brand as the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion but she did so out of frustration amid a lack of creative plans.

Under the name of Mercedes Mone, Sasha Banks initially found huge success in the NJPW scene until a major injury halted her stint. Since then, we haven’t seen her in action and her wrestling status stays in full jeopardy. Over the past several weeks, the IWC has been discussing her next move when she finally comes back to wrestling capacity.

According to the latest reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sasha Banks’ injury ruined the original plans for Giulia whose contract with STARDOM expires in March and she will ultimately debut in WWE. Currently, she’s the reigning NJPW Strong Women’s Champion and she retained the belt against Trish Adora recently. Guilia will defend the belt in Chicago, where she’ll most likely drop the belt if she’s WWE-bound.

The uncertain situation regarding Sasha Banks persists

Meanwhile, the report claimed that the original plan called for Sasha Banks to dethrone Giulia from the title reign upon her return which is still not the case. Furthermore, the veteran female star in the company is expected to join the AEW if not she will surprise everyone by returning at Royal Rumble,

“Mone hasn’t returned and even with all the AEW rumors (and there is expectation in AEW that she’ll be in after finishing up some acting commitments this month), nothing is for certain and some in WWE believe there is still a shot for her in the Royal Rumble.”

Soon after leaving the WWE, Sasha Banks became a prominent female wrestler in Japan through her success in NJPW and STARDOM by securing the biggest paycheck in the company’s history but those good times didn’t long last, thanks to an injured foot suffered in the early summer of 2023.

Sasha Banks’ last match took place on May 21st, 2023, where she lost to AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale at NJPW STRONG Resurgence in a match to crown the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion. It was in this match that she picked up the injury to get sidelined.