Returning to television after a hiatus of a couple of months, Drew McIntyre will be seen in action at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024. Competing against a volunteer Bloodline member, he will be looking forward to gaining back momentums on his corner after coming up short against CM Punk inside the Hell in a Cell structure, last October at Bad Blood premium live event.

On this week’s episode of Raw, Drew McIntyre said he had to return because he watched Survivor Series and witnessed that everyone was starting to believe in Roman Reigns, again. Drew further stated that they all sold out the show for nothing, and it was then that he decided to make a comeback and take out Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.

As an aftermath of the confession, Sami made his way to the ring and apologized for accusing Seth of attacking Jey Uso, last week. Seth accepted his apology and said that he had business to deal with Punk, while Sami had business to deal with McIntyre. Sami further agreed and said he had already spoken to Adam Pearce and booked himself in a match against McIntyre on Saturday Nights Main Event 2024.

McIntyre made his surprise return to the WWE on last week’s Raw by laying out Zayn soon after the main event of the show was over between Zayn and Seth Rollins. McIntyre again attacked Zayn on the Raw stage on this week’s episode to further continue the builds for Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 with Zayn getting retribution via a backstage attack in a later segment.

Apart from this match, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce also announced that Gunther vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 has been converted into a Triple Threat Match and that it will include Damian Priest.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 Match Card

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE special event on NBC/Peacock is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

– Finale to crown the inaugural women’s United States Champion: TBD vs. TBD

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn