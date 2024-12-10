The earlier announced world championship match for Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 specials this weekend has been tweaked on the latest bygone episode of WWE Raw from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. Damian Priest will get one more shot at the title, making this title bout a triple threat.

This week’s episode of Raw kicked off with Gunther addressing Finn Balor ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match on Saturday Nights Main Event 2024. The Judgment Day interrupted the session where Finn said that Gunther is the only champion because he helped him defeat Damian Priest at Survivor Series.

Balor also claimed that after Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, he will be the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Judgment Day surrounded Gunther, but Priest arrived at the scene and tried to make the save and help Gunther fight them off. However, Gunther also had differences with Priest which allowed The Judgment Day to take advantage as they easily laid out Gunther & Priest.

WWE NXT Women’s Division Credited For Deadline 2024 PLE Main Event

Following the segment on Raw, Adam Pearce announced that Gunther vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Title on Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 will now be converted into a Triple Threat Match and will include Damian Priest. It was also noted that Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will defend the World Tag Team Titles against The War Raiders next week on Raw.

As such, Priest is getting a rematch for the world title within just two weeks as he came up short of winning the title from Gunther at Survivor Series on November 30 after interference came from Finn Balor.

Roman Reigns Intends To Be On Podcast/Commentary After Retirement From WWE

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 Match Card

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE special event on NBC/Peacock is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

– Finale to crown the inaugural women’s United States Champion: TBD vs. TBD

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn