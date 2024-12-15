The dream run for Chelsea Green in the WWE continues at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 as she now boasts of creating history. She left the NBC/Peacock Specials at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, last night with the inaugural women’s United States Champion which also fulfilled her long dream to become a singles champion in the WWE, someday.

In the penultimate match of Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, the final bout of the Women’s United States Championship Tournament took place where Chelsea Green defeated “Michin” Mia Yim to become the inaugural champion with the belt.

Michin gained control during the match after she countered Green’s attempt at a Rough Ryder with a powerbomb. She followed that up with a release German suplex and then a tornado DDT but Green survived those moves. Michin almost got the win at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 by hitting the Eat Defeat on Green, but a timed foot on the bottom rope saved the match for Green.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024: Chelsea Green makes history

Michin was thereby distracted by Green’s tag team partner Piper Niven who was standing at ringside at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024. Niven got a dropkick for her troubles by Michin who also went for a top rope move. But Green caught her up there and hit an amazing counter with the Un-Pretty-Her that secured her the Women’s United States Championship.

The finale match for the women’s United States Championship at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 was set up during this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown via two semifinal matches. Green defeated Bayley on Smackdown to advance to the final at the NBC special while Michin defeated Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton.

After Green’s historic win at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis put the belt around Green’s waist and the new champion and Niven celebrated in the ring as pyro went off. The win marks Green’s debut singles title win in the WWE who now established herself as a genuine mid-carder. Previously, she had a reign with the women’s tag team titles with Niven.