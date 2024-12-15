Rhea Ripley isn’t admittedly done with Liv Morgan and she decided to make a statement by confronting the latter at Saturday Nights main Event 2024. After the successful championship defense by Morgan at the returning old-school show, the former women’s world champion intentionally made a statement and hinted at a rematch with Morgan on a later date.

In the second match of Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE Specials, the Women’s World Championship was defended where Liv Morgan (c) defeated IYO SKY to retain the title. After digesting two Bullet Trains from SKY, Morgan countered a moonsault attempt by upping her legs. Ob-Livion followed as Morgan picked up a clean pin-fall win.

Thus, at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, Morgan went through the fifth defense of her 204-day reign against the Genius of the Sky, fighting through the high-flying and stiff offenses of the opponent. The reigning champion celebrated her defense with Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio as they made their exit through the set when Rhea Ripley’s music hit.

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024: Rhea Ripley confronts Liv Morgan

MAMI came out amid huge cheers from the Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 audience and had a confrontation with Morgan to end the segment, indicating a rematch. Morgan defended her title against Ripley on two occasions, that’s at SummerSlam in August and Bad Blood in October. She won via pinfall at Summerslam after a distraction from Mysterio while Raquel Rodriguez’s interference led to a disqualification-end at Bad Blood.

Heading into Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, Ripley defeated Rodriguez in an Anything Goes Match on WWE Raw. Also, in the opening contest of the Survivor Series 2024, the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in the WarGames Match.

The finish of the match saw MAMI planting Morgan with a Riptide through a table off the top rope to gain the pin-fall win and henceforth, she’s entitled to a championship rematch. However, SKY got the match at Saturday Nights main Event 2024 since she was the number-one contender for the women’s world title by winning a fatal-4-way, almost a month ago.