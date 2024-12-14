Proving the earlier reports true, Jesse “The Body” Ventura is returning to WWE programming at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, this weekend. In a rebooted show, he had promised the fans a nostalgic experience with multiple other old-schoolers possibly showing up to accompany him.

According to the updates from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the following Hall of Famers have been confirmed to appear at this weekend’s Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE specials, tonight set to air on the NBCUniversal/Peacock platform.

“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase

“The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart

Tito Santana

Greg “The Hammer” Valentine

“The Birdman” Koko B. Ware

There are some uncertainties regarding Dibiase’s appearance at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 and we will get more updates once the show airs on USA Network. In more updates, a veteran WWE Women’s Champion is also reportedly scheduled to re-enter the scene to shake things up on the WWE women’s roster.

WWE Prospect Tessa Blanchard Returns To TNA Wrestling At Final Resolution 2024

Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Jesse Ventura revealed that Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 will embrace a retro aesthetic, bringing classic look, graphics, and presentation of the original program that aired four decades ago. It was indicated that superstars’ entrance, set and everything else will be different on the show,

“The whole show is going to be a throwback. That means it’s going to look like it did before, the graphics, everything. The wrestlers are not coming down that ramp. They’re not coming with all the lights and spectacular. They’re coming in through the crowd like the old days. That’s why they brought me back.”

Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024: WWE Women’s US Title Tournament Final Match Set

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 Match Card

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE special event on NBC/Peacock is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

– Finale to crown the inaugural women’s United States Champion: Chelsea Green vs. Michin’

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn