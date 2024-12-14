On a historic night that Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 is going to be, WWE is all set to crown the inaugural Women’s United States Champion. The final match lineup of the ongoing tournament to crown the new champion has now been announced for the NBCU specials waiting for this weekend.

On the latest episode of Smackdown, Michin’ and Chelsea Green won their respective semifinal matches and advanced to the finals set for Saturday Nights Main Event 2024. Green defeated Bayley to advance to tonight’s match, while Michin scored a victory over Tiffany Stratton. Green was aided by Piper Niven in her match while Michin’ received a clean pinfall win, en route to punching her ticket to the finals.

Following Smackdown, Michin vs. Green has officially been added to the match card of Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 match card. Five matches are currently scheduled for the returning show with four of them being championship bouts.

According to the previous updates from Dr. Chris Featherstone, Chelsea Green was scheduled to defeat Bayley in the semifinals and she would also overcome Michin’ in the final to claim the United States title. With this, Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 will also mark Green’s first singles championship victory in WWE.

Reports are out regarding the WWE officials being pleased with Chelsea Green’s efforts on TV regarding her character work and she’d be getting the reward within a few hours from now. Since coming back to the WWE, she’s won the women’s tag team titles and now it’s time for her to add one more accolade at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 Match Card

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE special event on NBC/Peacock is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat Match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

– Finale to crown the inaugural women’s United States Champion: Chelsea Green vs. Michin’

– Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn