Old School veteran Jesse Ventura is back in the WWE fold and he could end up having his first televised night at WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024. The 73-year-old personality confirmed earlier this month that he’s officially signed a WWE Legends contract and his first assignment could have been slotted for the upcoming WWE Specials.

Over on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared multiple plans that WWE could be having regarding the return of Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 this December. While Ventura’s role is to be determined, it was noted that he will likely be involved with a promo segment or calling just one match.

Previous rumors suggested that Ventura would be announcing the whole Saturday Nights Main Event 2024, possibly in the commentator’s booth if not involved in a separate angle for the night. This came after Ventura himself teased that there were “bigger and better” things coming for him but did not elaborate on the specific details.

“Right now there are plans for Jesse Ventura on the show,” Meltzer wrote in an update on Ventura’s role for Saturday Nights Main Event 2024. “The role is to be determined. Right now the idea is for him not to announce the entire show, perhaps an interview segment or announcing a match but the idea now is simply for him to be part of the show for nostalgia reasons.”

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 returning through WWE/NBCU new deal

The classic WWE programming Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 is returning via a deal signed between WWE and NBCUniversal as part of their TV deal renewal for SmackDown on USA Network. The first of the quarterly WWE Specials will thus be airing live on both NBC and Peacock from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, on Saturday, December 14.

The Nassau Coliseum hosted the first-ever Saturday Night’s Main Event in 1985 as the program originally existed from 1985-1992. Later, it returned during the Ruthless Aggression Era to last from 2005-2008. Now, with the Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 edition, it’s back for a third run and time will tell how long it will last amid WWE’s new content.