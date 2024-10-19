A packed episode of WWE Smackdown is expected to go down, next week ahead of the next Saudi Arabia premium live event in early November. A best-of-seven series match has been announced with a special guest referee while the newest tag team on the roster will also be seen in action on the show.

During this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, it was announced that Andrade and Carmelo Hayes will wrap up their best-of-seven series on the upcoming WWE SmackDown set for next Friday night. At present, the two have been standing in a 3-3 position.

In a follow-up, WWE Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis informed that the Andrade-Hayes series will conclude next week with the tie-breaking seventh bout. Additionally, he also appointed the reigning United States Champion LA Knight as the special guest referee for the match. While there’s no confirmed update, it’s assumed that the winner of the Hayes-Andrade series should become the next challenger for Knight’s US title.

In a piece of major news from this week’s WWE Smackdown, Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) and Los Garza (Angel & Berto) in a Number-One Contender’s Tournament Match.

The former 3-time TNA World Tag Team Champions thus advanced to the tournament and they will now face DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) who defeated Pretty Deadly and The Street Profits in a Triple Threat on WWE Smackdown to advance. The winner between MCMG and DIY will proceed to face The Bloodline’s Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa for the WWE Tag Team Titles.

To promote the champions vs. champion match at Crown Jewel, Gunther and Cody Rhodes will again have a face-off, next week while Seth Rollins is also being advertised to appear for a dark match on the show.

WWE Smackdown October 25 episode match card

WWE Smackdown returns to the New York area with the October 25 episode with multiple top stars to be expected to be in attendance on the show. The currently confirmed match card for the upcoming episode scheduled from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is given below,

– Best-of-seven series finale: Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (LA Knight to be the special guest referee)

– Number one contender’s match: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

– Cody Rhodes & Gunther face-to-face