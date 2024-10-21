A ruthless aggression-era classic, Saturday Nights Main Event will be back on WWE programming in mid-December that should replace WWE’s empty premium live event slot for that month. If reports are to go by then the company has big plans for the show which will be officially announced in due course. For the time being, it’s almost certain that a championship match will headline the event.

On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer expressed his belief that the main event for Saturday Nights Main Event should feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and this title defense should happen against former friend turned rival Kevin Owens.

Charlotte Flair To Feature In Top Women’s Match At WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE

The two have been on the same page despite the two colliding for the WWE title at Clash at the Castle in June. Moving on, there have been several teases that Owens will turn on Rhodes on Smackdown. It finally happened in a post-show segment at Bad Blood in October. It appears that the storyline will progress throughout the fall to produce the title match at Saturday Nights Main Event.

WWE Raw: Seth Rollins Booked For In-Ring Return Since 2024 Return On TV

Saturday Nights Main Event to offer a PLE-caliber match card

This match won’t certainly not be the only headlining match for the returning event as Meltzer also affirmed that WWE looks forward to delivering a PLE-caliber card for this one. No Superstar or Match has officially been booked for the 2024 Saturday Night Main Event but the official poster has the likes of Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Seth Rollins on it.

Given the present scenario, Rhodes vs. Owens could easily become the headliner match of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. But WWE has introduced the Crown Jewel Championship match for the PLE where the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be seen in action against the world champion GUNTHER. Hence, Rhodes’ next title defense would be pushed back to Saturday Nights Main Event.

It was in mid-September that WWE released an official statement on their website to prove the rumor true about the returning Saturday Nights Main Event as a quarterly special show on the WWE Network/Peacock. It emanates from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York on December 14.