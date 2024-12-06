Continuing a tradition of four long decades, WWE is bringing back Saturday Nights Main Event, next weekend and it has already turned out to be a sell-out. Predicting the future success, WWE has now announced the details regarding the second installment of the show since this December comeback.

Previous reports have already affirmed that another Saturday Nights Main Event will be reserved just before Royal Rumble weekend. Now, WWE has officially announced the same, live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, on January 25, 2025, at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT. Fans will also be able to catch the action simulcast on Peacock, marking the second quarterly primetime special as part of WWE’s partnership with NBCUniversal.

As WWE looks forward to bringing high-octane action from the home of the San Antonio Spurs, tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, December 13, at 11 AM ET/10 AM CT via Ticketmaster.com. For those eager to book their spots for Saturday Nights Main Event 2025, a presale begins Wednesday, December 11, at 11 AM ET/10 AM CT.

A premium live event-like experience will also be offered on WWE’s part for the returning Saturday Nights Main Event show in January as Priority Passes will be available through On Location. These premium packages would include facilities like ringside seating, pre-show hospitality, WWE Superstar meet-and-greets, and photo opportunities.

Some of the fans are skeptical regarding WWE scheduling the January Saturday Nights Main Event so close to Royal Rumble. In response to those, Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed that the date was chosen by NBC, and WWE had no say in the matter,

“The deal is that when they get the date from NBC, that is the date they run. They do not run NBC. NBC is the one who makes the choice. They’re the higher power in this one.”

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 Match Card

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE special event on NBC/Peacock is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

– Finale to crown the inaugural women’s United States Champion: TBD vs. TBD