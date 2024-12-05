Liv Morgan has had an incredible 2024 which is yet to be over, mostly because she got to complete her revenge tour on Rhea Ripley. The claim to take away everything from the former Judgment Day member has essentially become true as she lost both her championship and boyfriend. As such, she was also sent into a hiatus by the current champion on a couple of occasions.

Despite this, WWE claimed that WWE Universe had chanted Rhea Ripley’s MAMI nickname ten times more than in 2023 to which Liv Morgan objected. After WWE made the post in a thread on X/Twitter, boasting that 10 times more people said “MAMI” in 2024 than in 2023, Liv Morgan made sure her opinion was heard clearly.

While re-tweeting the post, Liv Morgan reminded everyone that WWE’s claim must not be true given how she kept Ripley out of action for half of 2024, “I don’t follow yall anymore but someone retweeted this on my timeline and I just wanted to say this is false because I had Rhea on injury leave for half of the year.”

Layla “Would Honestly Come Back” To Have A Reunion With Michelle McCool In WWE

I don’t follow yall anymore but someone retweeted this on my timeline and I just wanted to say this is false because I had Rhea on injury leave for half of the year 😜 https://t.co/TSa5P0UwJF — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 4, 2024

Liv Morgan – Rhea Ripley beef continues on WWE programming

The women’s world champion also didn’t hold back her feelings about WWE’s social media game after a caption about Dominik Mysterio referred to him as “Dom Dom.” “Dom Dom is not his name… Unfollowed,” Dom’s current girlfriend commented under the post as this was the name that was given by Ripley.

“I Pray Every Day — We’ll Be Great Friends,” WWE’s Nikki Bella Breaks Silence On Divorce

Last weekend, the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in the WarGames Match in the opening contest of the Survivor Series 2024 WWE premium live event. The finish of the match saw MAMI planting her arch-rival with a Riptide through a table off the top rope to gain the pin-fall win.

During the Survivor Series: War Games Post-Show, The Eradicator was asked about her future plans when it was mentioned that she’s not done with Liv Morgan,

“Look, revenge seems to be the topic of conversation when it comes to me and Liv. Dom is in that now as well. I’m not done with Liv. If Dom wants to stick his nose where it don’t belong, then I’m not done with Dom either.”