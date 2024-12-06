Keeping the tradition intact of hosting minimum matches, WWE has inserted only four matches to the match card of Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 specials on the NBC/Peacock set for next weekend. While at least one further match is expected to be announced, rumors are there regarding multiple legendary names being available on the show.

Reports are already out regarding Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 being a tribute show to the inaugural special that first aired nearly 40 years ago at the very same venue that the returning edition is occurring in New York. WWE has inserted title bouts into the stacked card, but the spotlight might have to be shared with some of the old-school legends rumored to make an appearance on the show.

According to the reports of WrestleVotes Radio, WWE has been actively discussing bringing in a mix of legendary names to honor the history of Saturday Nights Main Event. Rumors are running rampant regarding Hulk Hogan being back on board as he headlined the original SNME in 1985. Hogan defended the WWF Championship against Cowboy Bob Orton on that night.

The involvement of Jimmy Hart has already been confirmed for the event, and it also adds to the rumors of Hogan’s potential return as Hart had been a pivotal figure in Hogan’s career, serving as his charismatic manager, and thereby creating some infamous moments in old-school wrestling.

Some other iconic names might also make an appearance on next week’s Saturday Nights Main Event. In the inaugural edition, Wendy Richter defeated the Fabulous Moolah for the WWF Women’s Championship. Henceforth, WWE is reportedly in talks to reunite these participants, especially Richter who’s been a revolutionary performer for the women’s wrestling genre.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 Match Card

Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 WWE special event on NBC/Peacock is scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Finn Balor

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. IYO SKY

– Finale to crown the inaugural women’s United States Champion: TBD vs. TBD