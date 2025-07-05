The “bored at work” phase is over for Drew McIntyre as he returned to WWE programming to get booked in a match at Saturday Nights main Event set for next month. Not receiving the warm reception that he was possibly hoping for, a WWE Legend will be standing across the ring against her at the upcoming NBCU Specials.

During the second-last episode of WWE Smackdown for Saturday Nights Main Event in July, Drew McIntyre returned, interrupting a promo session by Cody Rhodes where he was plugging his win at King of the Ring. The taped episode from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, also had Randy Orton by the side of Rhodes, who wanted him to kick a** of John Cena at Summerslam.

McIntyre then appeared in the segment and unintentionally set up a match for himself at Saturday Nights Main Event. He was originally trying to create tension between Cody and Randy, but it didn’t work well for him.

McIntyre told Orton that he had already lost the psychological battle to Rhodes before entering Night of Champions. He noted that Rhodes went after Orton’s surgically repaired back without hesitation, but Orton hesitated to hit the punt on him. The Scottish Warrior further wanted to elaborate on the situation, but he ran into an RKO outta nowhere.

After some time, McIntyre ran into SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, backstage and wanted to file complaints against Orton. Aldis told him that Orton had left the building. The official also informed McIntyre that he made their match official at Saturday Nights Main Event set for next week, which would mark McIntyre’s first match since losing a No-DQ bout against Damian Priest.

Saturday Nights Main Event July 2025 Match Card

The latest upcoming edition of Saturday Nights Main Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, on the same night of WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The currently set match card for the night goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Goldberg

– Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

– Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight