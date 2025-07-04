Over the past few weeks, WWE Raw roster members Karrion Kross and Scarlett have been seen on WWE programming on Netflix on a regular basis, unlike in the past. Kross was even inserted into the Night of Champions match card in Saudi Arabia, which could be an effort on WWE’s part to retain him on board amid a looming deal expiry.

If reports are to go by, then his wife and also a fellow WWE Raw Superstar, Scarlett, could be leaving, together, as her contract status isn’t anything different. As per the updates from Fightful Select, Scarlett’s contract with WWE will expire at the same time as her husband, Kross’s.

Currently performing as two of the WWE Raw-branded superstars, both of them are signed to three-year deals with the promotion, after they rejoined in 2022. They showed up in August of 2022, which indicated that Kross should be done with the WWE next month, and the report also presumes the same on the longevity of the couple’s contract.

WWE Evolution 2025: Struggle Continues With Legendary Appearances At PLE

WWE Raw: Karrion Kross-Scarlett’s TV involvement has increased

The report also claimed that the backstage feeling is that the two WWE Raw Superstars will re-sign, thanks to Kross now being used more on television and that he’s featured in a rare WWE PLE match, recently. Kross had been teasing Sami Zayn for not being a world champion in his career, causing a feud between the two that led to a match at Night of Champions, last weekend.

CJ Perry FKA Lana And WWE’s Rusev Lose Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon From Valet

Despite their increasing role on WWE Raw programming, neither Kross nor Scarlett has re-signed with WWE, with just about a month remaining on their current deal. A report from last month had claimed that WWE, itself, hadn’t approached Kross with a new deal.

Kross was previously let go by WWE in 2021, along with Scarlett, after lasting about a year in the promotion, mostly on NXT. But the duo found their way back to the company just a year later, with teases of some top feuds. However, nothing spectacular was in store for the former WWE NXT Champion.

As for Scarlett, she stayed away from in-ring competition and has primarily been Kross’ valet throughout their second run across WWE Raw and Smackdown. At times, she had only teamed with Kross at live events.