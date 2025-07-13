The latest edition of WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 aired, LIVE from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The main event bout of the show featured Gunther defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther in front of the former’s family and friends in the arena.

Gunther made his way out first at Saturday Nights Main Event, followed by the iconic entrance by Goldberg, who was accompanied by his friends and son, backstage for his last entrance in a match inside a WWE ring.

As the match began at Saturday Nights Main Event, Goldberg’s power was on full display, and Gunther’s chops had no effect on him. The WCW Legend dropped Gunther with a clothesline, and he went right into a Jackhammer. Gunther countered and clotheslined Goldberg down. He also went to the top rope, but Goldberg slammed him down.

Gunther came back into the match at Saturday Nights Main Event by targeting Goldberg’s bad knees. Goldberg hit back with a Spine Buster. Gunther is looking for a powerbomb, but Goldberg dropped him over his head. Goldberg went for a spear, but accidentally speared the referee Charles Robinson. With no official in the ring, Gunther hit Goldberg in the head with the knee brace.

Saturday Nights Main Event 2025: Gunther submits Goldberg to retain world title

Gunther then mocked Gage Goldberg, who was at the ringside at Saturday Nights Main Event. Gunther shoves Gage as the latter jumped the barricade for a fight, but the security stopped him. Gunther headed back to the ring as Goldberg hit him with a Spear. Goldberg connected with a Jackhammer as a new referee ran to the ring for the cover, but Gunther kicked out.

Goldberg was unable to stand on his feet due to bad knees, allowing Gunther to lock in the Sleeper Hold to faint the legend out and retain the World Heavyweight Championship. After the match was over, Goldberg’s friends and family joined him in the ring as he apologized to the fans for underperforming in the match.

Goldberg also thanked the fans for their support in his retirement match at Saturday Nights Main Event. After the show went off the air on the NBC Network, Cody Rhodes came out to put over the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer, which appeared to be a farewell moment in his legendary career.