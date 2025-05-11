WWE is bringing back the quarterly Saturday Nights Main Event specials on the NBCUniversal, later this month where John Cena will be there in the match card. Given this coming edition will go down from Tampa, Florida where Cena’s current residency is, the franchise player of the WWE will reportedly put his Undisputed WWE Title on the line on the show in one of the headliners of the night.

Plus, the happenings from the conclusive moments of the latest bygone WWE Backlash premium live event clearly set the stage for Cena’s next title defense. According to PWN, John Cena vs. R-Truth will take place on Saturday Nights Main Event on May 24. WWE already confirmed Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship for the event as well.

The John Cena – R-Truth angle has been ongoing on WWE television for a few weeks, with the latter trying to cheer up his childhood hero John Cena irrespective of his current heel run. However, the angle actually turned into a feud eyeing this coming title match at Saturday Nights Main Event after what transpired at Backlash.

Saturday Nights Main Event: Future title match was set up at Backlash

In the main event of WWE Backlash 2025, John Cena (c) defeated Randy Orton to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship in the latter’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, at the Enterprise Center. As expected, a set of chaos unfolded during the closing moments of the match, including R-Truth’s interference.

With Cena lying in the ring, Orton went for the Punt Kick, but R-Truth ran in and begged Orton not to do it. Orton RKO-ed Truth, but Cena low-blowed Orton. Cena further hit Orton with the Title to secure the pinfall win. Then in the post-show press conference, Cena hit R-Truth with the Attitude Adjustment through a table to set up this forthcoming title bout at Saturday Nights Main Event.

As per the official announcement made by WWE in association with Tampa Bay Sports Commission and Vinik Sports Group, a Memorial Day weekend takeover at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida is scheduled – Saturday Nights Main Event (Saturday, May 24), NXT Battleground 2025 (Sunday, May 25), Monday Night Raw (Monday, May 26) and NXT (Tuesday, May 27).