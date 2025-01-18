The old-school tradition is returning to WWE programming in the form of Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 before the first premium live event in the calendar. With the original comeback of this particular show going down in late 2024, the partnership of WWE and NBC will deliver a few more of this retro-themed show in the future.

With Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 being the imminent next special show in the WWE schedule, we can certainly expect to have some legendary names back on the fold from the old times for a one-off occasion. Legendary Jesse Ventura should be in the commentary booth like the latest bygone 2024 edition alongside a WWE Hall of Famer.

Going by the recent reports, WWE fans in San Antonio will be in for a treat when Shawn Michaels makes a special appearance at the Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 show. The Heartbreak Kid, a San Antonio native, will be part of the show at a possible homecoming moment that won’t involve him physically.

Wrestling Votes Radio has confirmed that WWE plans to feature HBK in his hometown for Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 for a major appearance but it’s unclear whether he’ll participate in any in-ring action,

“We can confirm that there are plans for San Antonio’s own Shawn Michaels to be present and appear on the show. We are told HBK likely won’t have any physicality to his involvement, but WWE is planning on utilizing the legend in his hometown next weekend.”

Further reports also affirm that WWE is moving forward with plans for Hulk Hogan to appear at Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 despite the fans offering backlash for his presence on Raw to promote both the show’s Netflix debut and his Real American Beer sponsorship. Interestingly, Jesse Ventura is also scheduled for the event which could re-generate their well-documented history.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 Match Card

The overall second and the first Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 edition goes down Saturday, January 25 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas streaming exclusively on NBC’s USA Network and Peacock. The announced match card for the event goes as follows,

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will hold a Contract Signing for the Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble 2025

– Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman