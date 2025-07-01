WWE will have a heated kick-off to the 2025 summer with a plethora of events waiting for next weekend, including Saturday Nights Main Event. The third installment of the quarterly special on the NBC Network will have one of the WWE Legends, Randy Orton, in action against a returning star and one of her bitter rivals.

After last night’s WWE Raw went off the air, WWE taped this Friday’s July 4th episode of SmackDown, and the spoilers were revealed through WWFOldSchool as a new match for Saturday Nights Main Event was confirmed. The 2025 King of the Ring winner, Cody Rhodes, celebrated his win at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, last weekend in the opening segment of the show.

Randy Orton, whom Cody defeated to win the King of the Ring tournament, came out and congratulated Cody on his win. He asked Cody to promise him that he’s going to defeat John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Drew McIntyre then made a surprise return to WWE television after a significant hiatus and tried to create tension between Cody and Randy.

It didn’t work in favor of the returnee, as Orton hit McIntyre with an RKO. Following this altercation, Nick Aldis announced Orton vs. McIntyre for Saturday Nights Main Event in what would mark McIntyre’s first PLE match since losing to Damian Priest in a No-DQ encounter.

Randy Orton himself returned to WWE programming just a couple of weeks ago by participating in the King of the Ring tournament. After losing to the finale match against Rhodes, he slightly teased a heel-turn. With his Saturday Nights Main Event match coming up, time will tell if he finally shows his true color.

Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 Match Card

The latest upcoming edition of Saturday Nights Main Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, on the same night of WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The currently set match card for the night goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Goldberg

– Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

– Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight