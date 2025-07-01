Last week on WWE Raw, Lyra Valkyria turned out to be the reason that Bayley missed out on an opportunity to become the new Women’s Intercontinental Champion. With both women gunning for the title, they were given a chance to earn the right to become the legitimate challenger for the title. However, with the brewing bad blood between them, the two failed to produce any definite outcome.

On the June 30 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria in a Number-One Contender’s Match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship ended in a Draw due to a double pinfall. The two were part of a match where both of them showcased even efforts to get to the mid-card title.

Valkyria hit Bayley with a powerbomb, but Bayley continued to offer resiliency. The women continued to offer a counter to each other’s moves, including Bayley blocking Nightwing from Valkyria. Bayley placed herself on the mat and pulled Valkyria down by the waist on top of her. Since both women had their shoulders down for three seconds, the referee, Jessika Carr ruled the contest a draw on WWE Raw.

Valkyria and Bayley were outraged by the match result, and they continued to hammer on each other after the match bell. They fought in the ring, and even into the crowd. Bayley took advantage of the situation by sending Valkyria on top of an equipment trunk, but the two were pulled apart by the officials and agents.

WWE Raw: A three-way title match seems evident at Evolution 2025

This angle on WWE Raw came as an aftermath of recent reports claiming that the Women’s Intercontinental Championship will reportedly be on the line at the WWE Evolution 2025 premium live event set for the second weekend of July, involving three of the top female superstars from the Monday Night Raw roster. Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria should be the lineup for the bout, as informed by WrestleVotes.

Last week on WWE Raw, Becky Lynch faced Bayley in what marked her first Women’s Intercontinental Championship defense since winning the belt at Money in the Bank from Valkyria. Coming out to be in the corner of Bayley, Valkyria couldn’t resist putting her hands on Becky, leading the contest to a disqualification.