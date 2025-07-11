This weekend, WWE will present another quarterly special of 2025 on the NBC network in the form of Saturday Nights Main Event, throwing tough competition to rival All Elite Wrestling’s biggest pay-per-view of the year, All In: Texas. Goldberg’s retirement match is being promoted to go down on the WWE show this Saturday night, which will serve as the headline attraction. Plus, one major return is speculated ahead of the show.

The recent reports have already claimed that WWE is planning to have Roman Reigns back in the fold this summer, possibly at Saturday Nights Main Event. In a new update from WrestleVotes, the main plan is to reintroduce Roman Reigns as “Tribal Chief One” or “OTC1” in his new gimmick once he resurfaces on television.

The source has already confirmed that WWE wasn’t just getting the wheels in motion for Roman Reigns’ comeback, but they are also ensuring to cap off the moment with a lot of merchandise sales ahead of Saturday Nights Main Event. New promotional and marketing materials around him were in development, and this new moniker has been created to ensure the same.

For the time being, the updates have it that Roman will return to WWE TV before SummerSlam 2025 and will set up a match for the biggest event of the summer. Next month, we will have the first two-night SummerSlam in history, and WWE wants all of their active top stars to be on board for the show. Saturday Nights Main Event could be a perfect spot for him to return since his rival, Seth Rollins, is booked in a match.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has also announced on social media that Solo Sikoa will defend the United States Championship against Jimmy Uso on Saturday Nights Main Event, tomorrow night, making this the fourth overall match to be announced on the match card.

Saturday Nights Main Event July 2025 Match Card

The latest upcoming edition of Saturday Nights Main Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, on the same night of WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The currently set match card for the night goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Goldberg (promoted as the retirement match of Goldberg)

– Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

– Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight

– United States Championship Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jimmy Uso