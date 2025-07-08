Ahead of his speculated retirement match set for Saturday Nights Main Event this weekend, Goldberg resurfaced on WWE programming last night to send a message to his opponent, the World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. Irrespective of whether it turns out to be his final appearance on weekly WWE TV programming as an active performer, he managed to stand tall, after all.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion attended the go-home Monday Night Raw episode for Saturday Nights Main Event, this weekend to confront the champion, who was initially out to address the crowd and run down his opponent. GUNTHER trash-talked about Goldberg during the segment by saying that the WWE Hall of Famer was only heard on the microphone for weeks with no physical response.

The camera then cut to Tron from a video taken outside the arena, where Goldberg was seen pulling up in a Camaro. Straight-up headed into the ring, Goldberg knocked the microphone out of the champion’s hand, laid him out with a punch to the face, and set him up for a spear. However, GUNTHER was able to roll out of the ring, evading any physical collision ahead of Saturday Nights Main Event.

Goldberg Hopes To Get His “Hand Around John Cena’s Throat” Around WWE Comeback

Goldberg returned on WWE Raw on the post-Money in the Bank episode and issued a challenge to GUNTHER. Afterward, it was confirmed that the two will face off for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event on Saturday Nights Main Event, the third quarterly special of this year. This match is also being touted as Goldberg’s retirement match, but there are still doubts about the happening.

Reports have already claimed that Goldberg might go through a retirement tour in the upcoming months, and not just a retirement match, this Saturday. Besides, the commentary team on Raw also emphasized the fact that the WWE Hall of Famer may very well win the World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Nights Main Event to continue his final run.

Saturday Nights Main Event July 2025 Match Card

The latest upcoming edition of Saturday Nights Main Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, on the same night of WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The currently set match card for the night goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Goldberg

– Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

– Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight