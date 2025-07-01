Seth Rollins is booked to feature in a match at the latest upcoming edition of Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 scheduled for next weekend. Mr. Money in the Bank was in attendance on the post-Night of Champions episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix, where the match was announced after a chaotic segment.

Initially, the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther addressed Goldberg ahead of their title match at Saturday Nights Main Event on this week’s Raw. Gunther said Goldberg is a 58-year-old man who wants to take the last ride of his career with him.

Gunther further said that he would bully and humiliate Goldberg in front of everyone at Saturday Nights Main Event and show everyone that Goldberg never had it. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman interrupted. Seth said that it was he who made sure that CM Punk didn’t win the Undisputed WWE Title at Night of Champions, so that he could focus on which champion he wanted to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract.

Punk came out and attacked Seth, but Seth ran away through the crowd. Gunther had a physical confrontation with Punk in the ring as he shoved him down. LA Knight appeared behind Seth in the crowd and attacked him. Seth tossed soda water in LA’s face and escaped, after which Seth vs. LA was confirmed for Saturday Nights Main Event.

CM Punk wasn’t happy about the match announcement, and he confronted Knight, backstage. Punk told Knight to get in the back of the line when it comes to facing Seth. Knight said that he started the line. Previous reports claimed that Knight was slated to face Seth Rollins at Night of Champions, but that match had seemingly been postponed to Saturday Nights Main Event.

Saturday Nights Main Event 2025 Match Card

The latest upcoming edition of Saturday Nights Main Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, on the same night of WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The currently set match card for the night goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Goldberg

– Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

– Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight