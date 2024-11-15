Anticipations are big around WWE’s Saturday Nights Main Event as it returns next month for the first time since the Ruthless Aggression Era. Reports are already there regarding WWE possibly increasing this particular show in the calendar in a quarterly phase. There could be instances that we end up receiving two separate such shows before Wrestlemania 41 in April of next year.

For the time being, a new update has become viral from WrestleVotes which suggests that the second edition of Saturday Nights Main Event is set to air on January 25. Interestingly, the schedule suggests that it will take place just around a week before WWE’s annual Royal Rumble, making it a must-watch for professional wrestling fans as they brace the road to WrestleMania season.

Given the prior reports that Saturday Nights Main Event will also be having PLE-quality card, this would be a firm move on WWE’s part to book the second edition after returning just before the annual Royal Rumble PLE.

“Sources indicate NBC’s second episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event is set for January 25th, with the location still TBD. A bold scheduling move, as it lands just one week before the Royal Rumble,” WrestleVotes reported on Twitter regarding the second edition of Saturday Nights Main Event following its return to the scene in December.

Possible spoilers for WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024

WWE and NBCUniversal renewed their TV deal for the weekly airing of SmackDown on USA Network in the summer. Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 is returning as part of this deal as a quarterly special. The first edition is reserved for Saturday, December 14 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

According to the previous reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the matches tentatively planned for Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 include Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defending his belt against Kevin Owens while the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will put his title on the line in a rematch against Damian Priest.

Coming back with the old-school look-and-feel, Saturday Nights Main Event will reportedly have a PLE-quality match card and different overall presentation, given the looks. No official announcement regarding matches or superstars has come thus far for the December edition.