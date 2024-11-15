TNA wrestler and occasional WWE NXT show attendee Jordynne Grace could become a champion at the TNA Turning Point 2024 show scheduled for later this month. The multi-time champion has just secured a contractual rematch for the Knockouts Championship with her opponent yet to be declared via a match, next week.

During the November 14 episode of TNA iMPACT, it was revealed that Masha Slamovich will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Alisha Edwards in a No DQ Match on November 21. During the confrontation between Slamovich and Edwards, Jordynne Grace also came out to inform that she would get her rematch for the title at TNA Turning Point 2024.

It was also informed by the former Knockouts Champion that whoever wins that match between Slamovich and Edwards will defend the Knockouts Championship against Grace at TNA Turning Point 2024. For the time being, this match is slated to be a rematch from TNA Bound For Glory 2024, where Masha Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace to capture the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Update On Jordynne Grace And Her Husband’s Contract Amid WWE Arrival Speculations

Several matches have been made official for the second last TNA Turning Point 2024 episode of TNA Impact and one of them will be Masha Slamovich and Alisha Edwards as the two agreed to fight in a No DQ Match for the TNA Knockouts World Title.

As for Jordynne Grace, her most recent appearance in the WWE came on the ECW tribute show, more than a week ago where she teamed up with Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, and Zaria to defeat the Fatal Influence, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade in a huge 10-woman tag team match.

TNA Turning Point 2024 PPV Match Card

TNA Turning Point 2024 will be the next special professional wrestling event to be produced by Total Nonstop Action Wrestling on a pay-per-view basis. It will take place on November 29, 2024, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and will air on TNA+. The 19th event under the Turning Point chronology is currently having the below-given match card:

– TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Eddie Edwards

– Turkey Bowl Match: PCO vs. John Skyler vs. Joe Hendry vs. Eric Young vs. Brian Myers vs. Hammerstone

– TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich/Alisha Edwards (c) vs. Jordynne Grace