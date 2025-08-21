WWE is reviving the ECW Wrestlepalooza pay-per-view in the form of a brand new premium live event, with ESPN becoming the new home of broadcasting. This comes as a recent deal between ESPN and WWE, which kicks off an upcoming PLE-spree, much earlier than expected. Originally, WrestleMania 42 in April was reported to commence the WWE-ESPN deal, which has now been preponed.

It was confirmed last night that the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event will emanate live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, September 20. The show will serve as the first WWE PLE to be streaming live on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer service, which officially launches this week.

As noted above, the WWE-ESPN deal was not supposed to begin until 2026, but things got preponed with the announcement of Wrestlepalooza, which appears to be a new entry in WWE’s otherwise empty PLE slot in September. WWE is thereby finishing up its PLE commitments with Peacock at the end of this month via airing the Clash at Paris 2025 edition on the platform, live from the French capital.

“On September 20, WWE and ESPN are coming together for a can’t-miss event to kick off our new partnership,” WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque said in a press release during the announcement of Wrestlepalooza, which kicks off the ESPN era in the WWE, earlier than anticipated. “The biggest Superstars in WWE. The biggest brand in sports media. Are you ready?”

Spoiler on the headliner match for the first-ever WWE Wrestlepalooza premium live event

No matches have been confirmed for Wrestlepalooza as of now, but given the earlier reports, we expect that the PLE match card will be headlined by John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, following the latter’s attack on Cena at SummerSlam. WWE has not officially announced Lesnar for the show yet, while the likes of Cena, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and Drew McIntyre are being advertised.

Tickets for Wrestlepalooza, the first-ever main roster WWE premium live event to go head-to-head with AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, will be on sale to the general public this Friday (August 22) at 10 AM Eastern time. ESPN has also informed that WWE’s two remaining PLEs for 2025: October’s Crown Jewel and November’s Survivor Series will be airing on their platform.