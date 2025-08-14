Putting the rumors to rest of their WWE departure being a work, Scarlett and Karrion Kross are gearing up for their next appearance. As confirmed last night, this will be their first appearance since apparently leaving WWE last week, after their contracts expired.

This comes after Big Event NY announced on Wednesday night that both Scarlett and Karrion Kross will appear at their EXS Entertainment x Sports Expo on Saturday, November 15, at the Suffolk Credit Union Arena in Brentwood, New York. The event is currently billed as the biggest autograph show in the Northeast.

The wrestling couple originally announced that their WWE contracts had expired this past weekend, leading many to assume that it was just part of a storyline, as the two would eventually return to WWE. But the situation became complex ever since, with Scarlett and Karrion Kross self-proclaiming themselves to be two free agents, and with WWE confiscating signs regarding Kross on this past Monday’s episode of Raw.

More updates received on Scarlett and Karrion Kross’ WWE departure

Speculation still runs rampant about Scarlett and Karrion Kross still possessing some sort of agreement in place to remain with WWE, although the notion was still declined in an interview with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday, as Kross insisted that their exit from the WWE is not some kind of elaborate work.

In the interview, it was further affirmed that the pair of Scarlett and Karrion Kross had to break up if they had stayed with the WWE, as the company offered him a contract extension last week, but that Scarlett was not. Kross further attempted to obtain specifics regarding WWE’s monetary offer, but the deal was revoked.

“My contract was up last week,” update received regarding Scarlett and Karrion Kross from the latter. “I never actually received a contract, like an offer, until last week…I think it was Tuesday, off the top of my head. I got the offer. I wanted to know how they came to the valuation of that offer. I just wanted, you know, some information, some metrics, some analytics that support into ‘Hey, this is how we got here.’”

