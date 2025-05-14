It seems another power couple is on the rise from the WWE NXT brand, going by the news coming out of social media posts. As it appears, the reigning NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer is dating up-and-rising talent of the brand Myles Borne, who is also approaching a championship opportunity.

Given the photos are out on social media, Myles recently introduced Stephanie to his family, meaning that their relationship has already become serious. Besides, they could be trying afresh in their personal life, trying to get over early failures. While the rumored relationship has sparked interest among fans, neither of the WWE NXT stars has publicly confirmed or accepted the speculations about themselves.

WWE NXT: Champion And Challenger For Battleground 2025 Team Up Before PLE

MYLES BORNE AND STEPHANIE VAQUER ARE DATING?????? 😱😱😱😱😱 Am I late in finding this out or is everyone else just finding out too lmaooo 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8BHg7AUW4u — Roman’s Spear (@ProdigysEra) May 14, 2025

Stephanie Vaquer and Myles Borne appear to be dating after photos emerged of Myles introducing her to his family! #WWE pic.twitter.com/4IhZZUsBnw — Wrestle Ish (@WrestleIsh) May 14, 2025

Stephanie, the reigning WWE NXT Women’s Champion and the only NXT talent to have held the NXT & NXT Women’s North American Champion, at one point, turned 32 in March. She had mostly kept her personal life private after her earlier high-profile relationship turned out to be a troubling one.

Earlier personal lives revealed for the latest WWE NXT couple

Vaquer previously dated Rogelio Reyes, a Mexican wrestler known as El Cuatrero, whom she met while working for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, CMLL, a promotion that gave her fame before working in AEW and WWE NXT events.

This relationship ended in March 2023 after Vaquer filed a complaint against Reyes, accusing him of domestic violence and attempted femicide. Reyes was thus arrested in Mexico City and faced serious charges, subsequently. Recent reports indicated that he has been released from prison, with case proceedings still ongoing.

As for Myles, Myles, he’s six years younger than Stephanie. He got married in 2023, but word going on is that he split up with his wife, unfollowed her on social media and took down their couple photos. In the upcoming WWE NXT Battleground 2025 premium live event, both Stephanie and Myles will compete in top matches.

Cora Jade Announced For Multiple Wrestling Shows Following 2025 WWE Release

Myles Bourne allegedly split from his wife after 2 years of marriage and is now with Stephanie Vaquer 👀👀 so many relationships develop in that NXT locker room 😭 pic.twitter.com/1sCbAdIily — Wax Figure HHH (@WWEOverMid) May 14, 2025

As mentioned, Stephanie Vaquer is the current WWE NXT Women’s Champion and has been making waves in WWE since her debut, following a successful career in CMLL and NJPW. She will defend her title against Jordyyne Grace at Battleground, next weekend. Myles recently became the Number-One contender for the NXT Championship and then defeated Ethan Page on this week’s NXT to retain his chance to face Oba Femi for the NXT Title at Battleground.