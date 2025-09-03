The evergreen “Behind every great man is a great woman” phrase is firmly true for Karrion Kross and Scarlett. In previous interviews, Kross had openly admitted that he was in a state of hitting an asylum if his real-life wife wouldn’t stand by his side. As such, he always wanted to act as a pair in wrestling shows with his lady love, but WWE didn’t think of extending that opportunity in 2025.

Karrion Kross got the great woman as his manager in real-life wife, Scarlett, during the better part of his WWE career. However, once his contract expired in 2025, WWE was seemingly not interested in offering the latter a deal. While WWE never opened up about the contract negotiations with the couple, Kross revealed tidbits of the same after his WWE departure.

Karrion Kross would never receive Scarlett by his side upon WWE contract renewal

In a much-anticipated interview with Ariel Helwani, Kross explained how the contract process has changed from the first time the couple signed with WWE in 2019 and 2020. Had Kross signed the new deal as part of the extension in 2025, Scarlett would never have been a part of that renewal. Sans his wife, Kross ultimately decided not to re-sign to the place he had called home for almost five years.

“There was no offer to her,” Kross revealed the shocker of Scarlett not getting a WWE deal. “I was told at one point, ’cause I did inquire, of course, ‘after we deal with you, we’ll deal with her…’ I don’t see why we just could not have done things the way we did them before, you know, where we do the deals together…In ‘NXT,’ she was signed first, maybe, at the end of 2019, and I came in 2020.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Following contract expirations on August 10, 2025, Karrion Kross and Scarlett have entered free agency. According to the follow-up updates from Wrestling Observer, several promoters on the independent circuit report that the pair were demanding exceptionally high fees for their first set of bookings amid huge attention from the circuit, so that they could match up to their post-WWE value.

The situation was a bit confusing, given the indy promoters were still having doubts over whether their departure was a genuine exit or rather a ruse in WWE’s long-term storytelling prospect to draw even more attention to Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Some believe the timing and circumstances suggested a calculated “work” but they never accepted it.