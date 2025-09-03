The second edition of WWE Evolution aired live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 13, 2025, marking the return of another all-women premium live event in the history of the WWE. Speculations were all over the internet regarding surprise show-ups from past WWE legends since a Battle Royal was announced on the show.

Ultimately, not many did perform on the main card of WWE Evolution 2025 edition, except for the two Hall of Famers – Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus. There were a few more appearances on the night in the crowd, including the likes of Vickie Guerrero, Torrie Wilson, Maryse, Melina, and more. The latter has recently shared her experience of attending that special WWE show.

In a new interview, Melina called WWE Evolution the “women’s WrestleMania” and expressed her hope that it becomes an annual tradition for the company. Speaking to SoCalVal for WrestlingNews.Co, the former multi-time women’s champion elaborated on the atmosphere backstage from the summer event, where she was one of several legends in attendance,

“It just felt beautiful going up to everybody, reunions everywhere, and then meeting new faces and faces that I’ve seen on TV and never really talked to. I’m surprised I didn’t cry the entire day, but I held it in.”

WWE Evolution admittedly made a huge impact on women’s talents

Melina further sounded adamant that WWE Evolution should not be considered as a one-off premium live event in the first place, and that WWE must have delayed the comeback for seven long years. As such, she vouched for the show to become a yearly staple on the annual WWE calendar that celebrates the women’s division.

“It’s a shame that it’s the second… the first was a long time ago, and now it’s a beautiful thing to finally see Evolution 2,” Melina further hyped up the impact of WWE Evolution on the women superstars. “I hope on everything, there needs to be an annual one. This is the women’s WrestleMania. It should be treated as such.”

Follow-up reports from WWE Evolution noted that there would be another such event dedicated to the female talents in the future, although no timeline was cited as to when it could happen. As such, WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, noted in the post-PLE conference that the need for such a show could be null as the women in the WWE are always breaking the barriers.

The original main event announced for WWE Evolution 2025 was a singles contest over the Women’s World Championship with Rhea Ripley challenging the champion IYO SKY. However, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to make it a triple threat encounter before ending the night as the new women’s world champion.