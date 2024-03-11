Seth Rollins Returns To Competition Ahead Of WWE Wrestlemania 40

Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship in May of last year, Seth Rollins proved himself to be a workhorse champion. Demonstrating his strong work ethic, he defended his title against Jinder Mahal in the second Monday Night Raw episode of this year and emerged victoriously but unfortunately, he sustained an MCL injury.

WWE also played the news in a kayfabe way where Seth Rollins’ Wrestlemania 40 status was in jeopardy. After a two-month hiatus, he now has finally made his in-ring comeback at a WWE live event that went down last night.

Teaming up with Cody Rhodes The Visionary teamed up with Cody Rhodes to defeat the team of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa and give the fans a preview of what they could offer at Wrestlemania 40. It was Seth Rollins who would pick up the pin-fall victory for his team with his pendant stomp on Jimmy Uso.

The Visionary previously confirmed that he had torn his meniscus during a Raw episode in January. This revelation raised questions among fans about whether he would ultimately recover in time to participate in WrestleMania 40. But then in the latest bygone episode of the show, he finally revealed to have been cleared by the doctors.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 and he will head into that match without any ring rust.

Results from Seth Rollins’ returning live event show

WWE held the above-mentioned Live Event at the Rapides Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana, last night where the tag team match of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins served as the main event bout. The full results from the show are given below (courtesy WWFOldSchool)

– Sami Zayn defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

– AJ Styles defeated Carlito

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) defeated Jey Uso to retain the Title

– LA Knight defeated Santos Escobar

– Becky Lynch defeated Nia Jax

– Omos (with MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

– Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Zelina Vega defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defeated The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso)