Brock Lesnar Added Back To WWE Roster Amid Recent Allegations

Brock Lesnar has been missing from WWE television for a long time and reports essentially noted that he could forever be gone from the company. This came after his name was added to the allegations related to Vince McMahon and the trafficking lawsuit. Both the names were removed from recently produced WWE content to solidify the fact.

Originally, there were plans for Brock Lesnar to be a part of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. But changes in plans were noticed after his name surfaced in the legal matters related to Vince McMahon’s trafficking lawsuit. Furthermore, the duo was further excluded from the WWE 2K24 game as well as the creative plans for the foreseeable future.

Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Announced For A Match At WWE PLE

In an interesting development, Brock Lesnar has been added back to the WWE active roster after he was removed from the page. While this doesn’t confirm his return to television, this is something positive for the fans of the veteran name who can now expect more positive developments to the scenario.

WWE Rejected Batista’s Wish To Return At Summerslam 2014 For A Match

Brock lesnar has been added back to the official roster in wwe 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/sZq7lH2dwQ — Sonic Booom 🎮 (@SonicbooomTv) March 9, 2024

Allegations launched against Brock Lesnar before the 2024 Royal Rumble

After WWE kicked off 2024 in style, the WWE universe was eagerly waiting for the return of Brock Lesnar on TV. He was long been absent from WWE programming since his last bout against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, where he suffered a defeat and put The American Nightmare over. Despite the Wrestlemania season in progress, his absence prevailed and that’s for the above-mentioned reason.

The theory that was thrown in the lawsuit claimed that Brock Lesnar could have had some sort of connection with the conspicuous actions taken by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in 2021. This scandalous association of the duo might have prevented the former WWE Champion from making any appearances within the WWE landscape. Bron Breakker was set up as his replacement for The Rumble.

Dave Meltzer later shared his perspective on Wrestling Observer Radio and suggested that Brock Lesnar’s prolonged absence from WWE might be more substantial than initially anticipated. If Vince McMahon was in charge of things then the “forever” term could never be used for The Beast Incarnate but WWE currently in the hands of Endeavor, this particular return could still be permanently in jeopardy.