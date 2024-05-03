The days are long gone when Vince McMahon used to run the WWE on his own with his trusted team members surrounding him in the creative. He was the one to have sold the company shares to Endeavor to start the TKO brand which now owns the UFC as well as the WWE. As for the previous owner, he’s been ousted from the new board that runs things.

These days, Vince McMahon doesn’t appear on TV anymore and rarely makes public appearances due to his ongoing legal troubles. But in the latest, a rare video of him surfaced on social media which shows him walking with a cane. No update has been provided regarding whether this is an impact of any recent surgery or injury reasons.

Recent video of Vince McMahon pic.twitter.com/pNwBZ7uEiq — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) May 1, 2024

At the beginning of 2024, Vince McMahon decided to resign from his position as TKO Executive Chairman after a lawsuit was filed against WWE, McMahon, and John Laurinaitis by former WWE employee Janel Grant. Allegations in the lawsuit include claims of sex trafficking, emotional abuse, and sexual assault against the former chairman.

Recent update from the lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon

Most recently, Janel Grant’s legal team, led by Ann Callis, has submitted a motion to strike following Vince McMahon’s recent filings in the Grant v. WWE et al lawsuit. In their motion, Grant’s lawyers requested the Court to remove the “Preliminary Statement” section of Sr. McMahon’s previous motion and to take action against him and his legal representatives.

In response, Vince McMahon’s attorney Jessica Rosenberg issued the following to Wrestlenomics:

“Plaintiff had no right to bring this case in a public court but did so anyway. Now that she chose this public forum to falsely accuse Mr. McMahon, she wants to silence his ability to respond. She can’t have it both ways.”

It was in November 2023 that Vince McMahon has gradually been offloading his TKO shares, a process that began after the official merger of WWE and UFC into TKO in September of the same year. At the latest, he has also registered all the remaining shares for potential sale, though no transactions have occurred yet. This is what TKO’s statement has to offer regarding the sale,

“This prospectus relates to the resale of up to 8,258,887 shares of our Class A common stock by the selling stockholders named in this prospectus or their permitted transferees.”