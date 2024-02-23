Seth Rollins Wants Interesting Opponent For Title Match At Wrestlemania 40

A couple of matches for Wrestlemania 40 will be announced this weekend including Seth Rollins’ opponent for his world heavyweight title match. At the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, the Men’s Division Chamber Match is coming with a fierce lineup to determine the new number-one contender for the prime championship of the Raw brand.

The names of the Men’s Chamber Match will feature Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens and the winner of this bout will earn a coveted opportunity to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The assumption is that Drew McIntyre is the most likely name to emerge as the winner of the Men’s Chamber match but Seth Rollins himself isn’t keen on fighting The Scottish Warrior after going through wars with him in recent months.

Seth Rollins wants to face Randy Orton at Wrestlemania XL

During an appearance on Nathan, Nat, and Shaun, Seth Rollins faced a question about his preference regarding his potential opponent and he wanted to return a favor to WWE’s Apex Predator by choosing him as a potential opponent at Wrestlemania XL,

“I want to face Randy. I owe him one. We had a WrestleMania match many moons ago. WrestleMania 31. Nine years later, we’re both in different places in our careers. Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton on the marquee sounds beautiful.”

For the record, The Visionary went toe-to-toe with The Viper at WrestleMania 31 and came up short after digesting an RKO that many consider to be the best of all time. Later the night, Seth Rollins stole the spotlight by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during the clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar and ultimately winning the WWE Championship.

The reigning world champion was also present at the WWE Elimination Chamber press event to greet the audience in Perth, Australia at the Optus Stadium. The media show essentially hyped things up before the main stadium event. The crowd started to chant the other champion’s name, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns during his speech.

Seth Rollins acknowledged the chants and made it clear Roman Reigns was not in Perth, and he also took a shot at his former Shield brethren for his part-time status,

“He’s not showing up. That’s kind of his MO” … but I am here.”