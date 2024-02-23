Wrestlemania 40: WWE Bringing Another Hollywood Legend Apart From The Rock?

Wrestlemania 40 is being billed to be the biggest premium live event of this year under a new banner that WWE is currently in. After Vince McMahon, the ownership of the WWE has gone on to Endeavor, the parent company of UFC under the TKO umbrella and they’re hell-bent on making the latest ‘Mania edition to be the grandest of them all.

To make things grander, The Rock has been involved in the hype-ups for the Wrestlemania 40 PLE and his appearance has also been confirmed even though he won’t be featuring in the main event match against WWE Champion Roman Reigns. In addition, another Hollywood star power could be booked for the Show of Shows.

WWE has a lot of plans for WrestleMania 40 and they often like to do things associated with the location of the show. Since they are going to be in the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia which has a lot of connection with the famous Hollywood movie ‘’Rocky” franchise, the lead character Sylvester Stallone is expected to make an appearance.

Wrestlemania 40: Sylvester Stallone approached for an appearance

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is very interested in having Stallone in for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. It’s not clear how far the discussions have progressed between the two parties but he’s being considered for a special role,

“Sources within WWE indicate there is interest in collaborating with Sylvester Stallone for WrestleMania in some form. While any communication status is unclear, I’m told there’s hope for it. Whether it ultimately ends up happening or not is to be determined. Stallone, born in NYC, gained fame through the iconic Rocky films, deeply associated with Philadelphia.”

Stallone has previously been associated with the WWE after he inducted Hulk Hogan into the Hall of Famer back in 2005. If he does sign a deal with the WWE then Stallone himself could be considered for a Hall of Fame induction under the celebrity wing during the Wrestlemania 40 weekend.

WrestleMania 40 is set to go down at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. At this point, the rumors suggest that Stallone could be doing the introductory video package for the annual WWE PLE if he does sign a deal with the WWE.