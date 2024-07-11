From her teenage days, Stephanie McMahon had been associated with the WWE, playing different roles including an on-screen official for the company that was once headed by her father. Her appearances had always been a delight for fans and pro wrestlers alike. As a co-owner of the WWE, until Endeavor took things over, she managed to establish herself as an entrepreneur.

As a successful and charming woman in and outside the WWE, Stephanie McMahon does have quite the story to share within the wrestling circuit. One such appeared to be undisclosed until it was revealed by Dennis Knight in a candid discussion on The False Finish podcast where the old-school WWF wrestler confessed his attraction toward Vince McMahon’s daughter.

“It’s Actually A Really Entertaining Group,” Mandy Rose On Otis-Maxxine Dupri Pair In WWE

Stephanie McMahon’s father didn’t want her to date a wrestler

Knight even proceeded to admit that she was “in love” with Stephanie McMahon during his early days in the company. He even had the courage to ask her out on a date which was denied,

“I was the first person to ask Stephanie McMahon out. Oh my God, was I in love with her,” Knight remembered. “Not long after I first got there … Asked her out [to] go see a movie. She’s like, ‘Oh, well, my dad won’t let me date wrestlers or anything.’ You know, year or two later with Hunter and all that. Couldn’t be a better couple, though. I don’t know what their life together’s like, but I love them both. Saw her at the Hall of Fame, and just gave her a giant hug. I love them, they’re nice.” (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

Stephanie McMahon’s Latest Status With The WWE Following 2024 WWE Draft Appearance

It was further admitted by Knight that despite his initial disappointment, he holds no grudges against Stephanie McMahon and her husband Triple H. He also has nothing but warm regard for the entire McMahon family, including Vince McMahon, the controversial former WWE boss.

After Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board and became the Chairman again in 2023, Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her co-CEO & Chairwoman position and subsequently announced her departure from WWE. However, now that Vince McMahon is gone from the WWE, her daughter’s return has again become a topic of discussion.

The speculations were further fueled up after Stephanie McMahon made a sudden appearance on Wrestlemania XL Night Two in April which was again followed by an appearance on the 2024 WWE Draft Night Two, the next month. However, reports affirmed that those could only be considered as one-off appearances on WWE TV.