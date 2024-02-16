“She’s Been Paying Her Dues,” Toni Storm On Her AEW Assistant Mariah May

The current gimmick of Toni Storm has received quite the praise from the circuit that is associated with Hollywood. The heel character is incomplete without the services of the butler while Mariah May’s inclusion in the scene also completes the gimmick in a big way.

The free agent from Japan arrived in All Elite Wrestling, a couple of months ago and since arriving on the scene, she has displayed loyalty and admiration for the AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm. Her efforts to impress the top AEW Star paid off as she was named the assistant of the champion.

Toni Storm praised Mariah May for her efforts as assistant

On a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho hosted by Chris Jericho, Toni Storm opened up about getting the services of Mariah May who has idolized her in her career. Throughout the conversation, May received immense praise for her efforts to cope with the tantrums of the champion. The connection between the two was admittedly established in Japan.

“I believe she’s been following in my footsteps, which, can we blame her? Everybody does. She spent quite the extensive time in the land of the rising sun, [STARDOM]. She was [there] because of me. Paving the way for the younger women – that is what I do as a true professional,” Toni Storm stated.

“Just want to give back, and the best way I can do it is give a chance to a young, hopeful like dear Mariah. She’s very nice, very lovely. She’s been doing a great job of carrying my things … She’s been paying her dues. She’s been having some matches [too].” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

While May’s task to aid Toni Storm continues in AEW, she has also begun to unravel her in-ring activities by competing in singles matches. Her latest victory took place on the January 27 episode of AEW Collision against Lady Frost while May originally made her AEW in-ring debut earlier that month with a win over Queen Aminata on AEW Dynamite.

As for “Timeless” Toni Storm, she is scheduled to defend her AEW Women’s World Championship against “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo at AEW Revolution set for early March in what could be her toughest title defense, to date.

