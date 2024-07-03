Being one of the WWE-lifers, Trish Stratus has gone through a ton of comebacks in her career since her original retirement in 2006. Starting from making one-off appearances, she went on to compete in multiple matches at Wrestlemania, thereafter including the 2023 stint that lasted for months even after the Show of Shows.

For this particular stint, Trish Stratus was even included in the roster of Monday Night Raw as she kept on feuding with Becky Lynch throughout the summer of 2023. That storyline took over WWE television for several months and it finally ended at WWE Payback, where they faced off against each other in an iconic steel cage match.

Trish Stratus would lose the match, which had also summed up her 2023 stint for good and she’s since been absent from WWE TV. While speaking to Going Ringside, the legendary female WWE talent was asked about potentially retiring from in-ring competition for good following this run.

In response, Trish Stratus made it clear that she has no intention of hanging up her boots and that she will be staying ready, alongside her bestie Lita in case any further call-ups come from the WWE,

“Retirement? What is retirement? I’m not familiar with this word. I don’t know anything about this word. We just stay ready. That’s a general statement that we [Trish & Lita] like to live by, just in case.”

Trish Stratus and Lita’s Wrestlemania XL appearance was reportedly canceled

In the spring of 2024, Wrestlemania 40 witnessed a few returns by the WWE Legends, and Trish Stratus alongside Lita could have been two of those names. According to a previous report from Fightful Select, there was supposed to be some integration of the two WWE Hall of Famers in a segment during the Show of Shows which ultimately got canceled. Any specific details about the planned segment were not provided, and it is clear that there have been changes to the original plan involving these legendary WWE stars.

Being in a fit shape even in her 40s, Trish Stratus previously expressed her desire to win an 8th Women’s Title which further makes her believe that she’d always be keen on making a return in the future if a suitable opportunity is presented to her. Time will tell if one such last run would be reserved for the veteran in the WWE.