Toni Storm gave the fans a reason to chatter about her after dropping a bombshell a few weeks ago on moving into a permanent hiatus from professional wrestling. After dealing with multiple failures in All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Professional Wrestling, and CMLL, she admittedly had no intention of stepping back into the squared circle, anymore.

While many believe this announcement to be a ruse while being in her “Timeless” character, any follow-up to the same is yet to arrive. In the meantime, she made a public appearance in the latest bygone Wrestlecade fan-fest alongside some of her AEW colleagues. She was spotted hanging with the fans on the second day of the show in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

https://twitter.com/DILLEST83/status/1863003495634493585/

Toni Storm appeared to be in high spirits at the event as she was seen taking photos and signing autographs, fueling speculation that her apparent retirement from professional wrestling would be short-lived. This comes after AEW President Tony Khan also claimed that the former women’s champion remains attached to his company although no return timetable was dropped.

Toni Storm reportedly set for an imminent return to AEW programming

In addition, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has also reported that Toni Storm’s return to the WWE is expected “sooner rather than later.” The timing aligns with Khan’s optimistic comments which should led to the comeback for an imminent shake-up to the AEW women’s division. With AEW Grand Slam scheduled in early 2025 in her home country, her presence on the roster is needed.

Toni Storm lost the AEW Women’s World Championship to Mariah May at All In at the Wembley Stadium in August and then failed to capture the IWGP Women’s Championship from Mayu Iwatani in STARDOM in September. Then she also came up short to win the CMLL Women’s Universal Championship against La Catalina.

After these consecutive losses, Toni Storm featured in an interview with SB Nation and stated the following to fuel things up about her retirement, “I’m not used to being a loser. I’ve failed at everything. This is the last you’ll hear from me again. Enjoy Mariah May as your champion. AEW is just fine without me.”