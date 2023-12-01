WWE Smackdown: Will CM Punk Be In Attendance Of December 1 Episode?

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

WWE Smackdown: Will CM Punk Be In Attendance Of December 1 Episode?

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 1, 2023 at 7:12 PM

WWE Smackdown: Will CM Punk Be In Attendance Of December 1 Episode?

CM Punk has become the talk of the professional wrestling universe since his comeback to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023. The landscape of the WWE as well as the wrestling circuit was turned upside down with this move after which he also decided to grace the fans with his presence on Monday Night Raw for a promo. Another WWE returnee from Survivor Series, Randy Orton was also present on the show and he is being advertised to appear on Smackdown.

Now fans wonder whether CM Punk will also make an appearance on Smackdown, tonight and now we have some confirmation about the latest WWE returnee’s status. According to the reports of PWInsider, The Second City Saint has not been planned to appear on the Friday night show, which will be held in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center.

”Punk is not currently scheduled for Smackdown this Friday in Brooklyn, NY. Punk has not been assigned officially to any roster internally.”

“We’ve Been Asking For This Forever,” Ronda Rousey Had Specific Demand To WWE Officials

While the source has claimed that CM Punk hasn’t been assigned to any of the WWE brands, he has been enlisted to appear on the red brand for making appearances on Monday Night Raw episodes, for the time being, although there had been plans to use him as a free agent.

While CM Punk will be absent from Smackdown, the host arena of tonight’s show has been advertising Randy Orton to appear on the show and this essentially suggests that a feud against The Bloodline would be kicked off given the faction was responsible for taking out The Apex Predator in May of last year.

CM Punk Teases Feud With Current Champion From WWE Raw Roster

CM Punk’s promo did a lot of numbers on YouTube

Meanwhile, CM Punk’s Raw return did cause a lot of numbers as he cut a promo on the show. It was a massive hit on social media which also retained the number-one spot for the week on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Ringside News was told by a tenured member of the creative team that, “there was no producer because there was no physicality” during that promo segment. It seems WWE listed no producer for the segment because none was needed for the show. However, WWE still handed a script for his promo, so it wasn’t the case that he could fully speak his mind.

 

Tagged:

cm punk

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE Smackdown: Will CM Punk Be In Attendance Of December 1 Episode?
WWE Smackdown: Will CM Punk Be In Attendance Of December 1 Episode?

Dec 1, 2023, 7:12 PM

CM Punk Teases Feud With Current Champion From WWE Raw Roster
CM Punk Teases Feud With Current Champion From WWE Raw Roster

Dec 1, 2023, 1:50 PM

CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: WWE Hopeful About The Dream Match
CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: WWE Hopeful About The Dream Match

Dec 1, 2023, 1:29 PM

WWE Raw: Highlights From CM Punk And Randy Orton’s Return On November 27 Episode
WWE Raw: Highlights From CM Punk And Randy Orton’s Return On November 27 Episode

Nov 28, 2023, 11:22 AM

Details On CM Punk’s Future In WWE After Massive Survivor Series 2023 Return
Details On CM Punk’s Future In WWE After Massive Survivor Series 2023 Return

Nov 27, 2023, 5:51 PM

Survivor Series 2023: Reason WWE Brought Back CM Punk After 10 Years
Survivor Series 2023: Reason WWE Brought Back CM Punk After 10 Years

Nov 26, 2023, 10:53 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy