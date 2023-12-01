WWE Smackdown: Will CM Punk Be In Attendance Of December 1 Episode?

CM Punk has become the talk of the professional wrestling universe since his comeback to the WWE at Survivor Series 2023. The landscape of the WWE as well as the wrestling circuit was turned upside down with this move after which he also decided to grace the fans with his presence on Monday Night Raw for a promo. Another WWE returnee from Survivor Series, Randy Orton was also present on the show and he is being advertised to appear on Smackdown.

Now fans wonder whether CM Punk will also make an appearance on Smackdown, tonight and now we have some confirmation about the latest WWE returnee’s status. According to the reports of PWInsider, The Second City Saint has not been planned to appear on the Friday night show, which will be held in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center.

”Punk is not currently scheduled for Smackdown this Friday in Brooklyn, NY. Punk has not been assigned officially to any roster internally.”

“We’ve Been Asking For This Forever,” Ronda Rousey Had Specific Demand To WWE Officials

While the source has claimed that CM Punk hasn’t been assigned to any of the WWE brands, he has been enlisted to appear on the red brand for making appearances on Monday Night Raw episodes, for the time being, although there had been plans to use him as a free agent.

While CM Punk will be absent from Smackdown, the host arena of tonight’s show has been advertising Randy Orton to appear on the show and this essentially suggests that a feud against The Bloodline would be kicked off given the faction was responsible for taking out The Apex Predator in May of last year.

CM Punk Teases Feud With Current Champion From WWE Raw Roster

CM Punk’s promo did a lot of numbers on YouTube

Meanwhile, CM Punk’s Raw return did cause a lot of numbers as he cut a promo on the show. It was a massive hit on social media which also retained the number-one spot for the week on WWE’s YouTube channel.

Ringside News was told by a tenured member of the creative team that, “there was no producer because there was no physicality” during that promo segment. It seems WWE listed no producer for the segment because none was needed for the show. However, WWE still handed a script for his promo, so it wasn’t the case that he could fully speak his mind.