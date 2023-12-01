“We’ve Been Asking For This Forever,” Ronda Rousey Had Specific Demand To WWE Officials

Ronda Rousey reportedly got inserted into the WWE Women’s Tag Team division to cover up the lack of storytelling around this division. After a solid start to the division in 2019 via an Elimination Chamber Match, the long-standing booking for this division has been eyebrow-raising. Besides, an injury curse had also affected this division, time and time again.

Despite that, Ronda Rousey wanted to experience a tag team title run in the WWE rather than having another run as WWE’s top women’s champion be it on Raw or Smackdown. She admittedly wanted an opportunity to work with her long-time bestie Shayna Baszler who has the experience of holding the tag title on three separate occasions.

“I Would Have Loved To Be On Total Divas,” Ex WWE NXT Women’s Champion Admits

The former NXT Women’s Champion had a conversation with Fightful, based on which it’s safe to say that Ronda Rousey was more than excited to leave a mark on the Women’s Tag Team division,

“This was something she demanded. We’d been asking for it forever, but she finally put her foot down and went to the office and said, ‘Listen, we’ve been asking for this forever. You keep telling us, ‘After, after, after this [and] this.’ I honestly don’t know if she hadn’t done that, if they ever would have got to it”

WWE Raw: Ronda Rousey “Was Not A Good Babyface” In Popular Opinion

Ronda Rousey’s singles title runs in 2022 were lackluster

Inserting Ronda Rousey into this new division had been a fresh start for the three-time women’s champion since her 2022 run was already spoilt due to a lack of opponents. She had two separate runs with the Smackdown Women’s Title but failed to leave a mark. Hence, Charlotte Flair rightfully dethroned her from the final blue brand title run in December 2022.

Soon after The Baddest Woman on the Planet alongside her former MMA buddy, Baszler was paired up on Smackdown as a team and they were reportedly scheduled to win the tag titles at Wrestlemania 39. However, Ronda Rousey got herself injured heading into the Show of Shows which postponed the plans.

Then on the May 29 episode of Monday Night Raw, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler became the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions by winning a Fatal-4-Way against Bayley & IYO SKY, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green, and a brand new pair of Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi.