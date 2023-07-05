Tiffany Stratton is the reigning women’s champion on the WWE NXT brand from the Battleground PPV onward in late May. Being a young and fresh champion, we can expect him to see her in new match lineups, down the road. One such match has been booked for the very next episode of the show set for July 11.

A week ago at WWE NXT Gold Rush, Tiffany Stratton successfully defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Thea Hail. Hail secured her spot in the match after winning a Number-One Contenders Battle Royal a few weeks ago. The match culminated last week and Hail failed to capture the title despite Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak teaching her how to apply the Kimura Lock on the champion.

Tiffany Stratton escaped the hold after ringside shenanigans and eventually retained her title via a roll-up. Speaking on this bygone match, Ivy Nile confronted the champion on this week’s WWE NXT and claimed that if it would have been her then Tiffy would have had no other choice but to tap out. Following the confrontation, the match between Tiffany and Ivy was confirmed for next week.

WWE NXT: Main Roster Faction Booked To Appear On July 11 Episode

Tiffany Stratton became NXT Women’s Champion at the age of just 24

As mentioned above, Tiffany Stratton won the NXT Women’s Championship at the age of just 24, in just her 26th televised match during the NXT Battleground premium live event defeating Lyra Valkyria in the finals of a tournament. She gained a clean pinfall win after landing the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on her opponent.

Her first title defense went down at Gold Rush, last week which was successful against Thea Hail. Now, Ivy Nile having an MMA background is coming after her. For now, the upcoming matchup is being promoted to be a non-title bout but if Ivy can secure a win in the match then she will certainly receive a title match opportunity on WWE NXT, down the road.

WWE NXT July 11 Match Card

The July 11 Episode of WWE NXT takes place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

* Freedom or Trial For Tony D’Angelo: Stacks vs. Joe Coffey

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile

* Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey

* Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan

* Bronco Nima & Lucien Price vs. TBA