WWE releases have just begun for this year heading into Wrestlemania 41 and Sonya Deville appears to be one of those names to get cut from the fray on short notice. A set of further releases have also been reported via the sources with this name being the most surprising one.

With WWE not releasing any official news regarding Sonya Deville, it was rather notified by the company to the talent that her contract will not be renewed once it expires, according to reports. Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that the current contract held by the Pure Fusion Collective leader and former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion will be up in a “number of weeks.”

With no exact schedule available, the belief is that Sonya Deville will be eligible for free agency once it expires within a few weeks, possibly in the next month. The news broke Friday evening during WWE SmackDown amongst other WWE releases including Cedric Alexander, The Authors of Pain, WWE Legend Paul Ellering, and Blair Davenport.

“I Wish Her The Best, Honestly,” WWE’s Tiffany Stratton On Bi**h Comment By Mandy Rose

A brief look at Sonya Deville’s WWE career

Sonya Deville first signed her contract with WWE in October 2015 after being a part of the Tough Enough reality TV show, that year. She was a Royal Rumble entrant, last weekend and also competed in a losing effort to Natalya on WWE Main Event tapings on Monday just after Raw went off the air.

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark aligned themselves with Sonya Deville back in July 2024 to form the Pure Fusion Collective. They again joined forces after the latter returned to television following an injury hiatus that came through an ACL-tear in July 2023 in the middle of her tag team title reign alongside Chelsea Green.

“She’s A Seven-Figure Person, No Doubt,” Legend On Becky Lynch’s Lucrative WWE Contract

It was just a week after winning the title (her only title run in the WWE) with Green that Sonya Deville had to go into a hiatus. WWE never took the title away from Green but rather Piper Niven became the other half of the champion.

Sonya Deville has also been known for coming out as a lesbian WWE Superstar in a first-of-its-kind genre. Starring in the Total Divas reality TV show, we saw a closer look at her personal life in the past.