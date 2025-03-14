The earlier reports of WWE setting up a triple threat featuring the top three star powers at Wrestlemania 41 appear to be true following Roman Reigns’ return on WWE Raw, this week interfering with a matchup between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. It’s now evident that the trio would lock horns at the grandest stage of them all with bad blood for each other boiling for a long time.

That being said, rumors are also on for this match at Wrestlemania 41 to become a number-one contender’s match for a future shot at the WWE World Title. However, Sean Ross Sapp of The Fightful reports on The Hump that WWE hadn’t done a contender’s match at the biggest stage for over two decades and that tradition remains intact.

On The Hump, Sapp was asked if there’s going to be a number-one contender’s stipulation that will be added to the rumored Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins triple threat match at WrestleMania 41. In response, Sapp told fans not to expect any such thing as WWE doesn’t have any creative plans about it,

“Something WWE doesn’t like to do especially on WrestleMania because it’s such an evergreen show, they don’t necessarily like to say it’s a top contendership match because 20 years down the line people probably won’t remember that it’s a top contender match but they’ll remember that the match happened.”

Wrestlemania 41: Heated Confrontation At MSG Eyeing Triple Threat Title Bout At WWE PLE

In the main event of the March 10 episode of WWE Raw that went down from the Madison Square Garden, Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk in a Steel Cage Match via DQ after Roman Reigns returned and pulled Rollins out of the cage door. This move was followed by a vicious attack on both Rollins and Punk as we now wait the triple threat to be confirmed at Wrestlemania 41 on WWE’s part.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (TBA)