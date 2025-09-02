The latest edition of WWE Raw aired from Paris, wrapping up the last 2025 United Kingdom tour of the WWE, and it brought all the fallouts from the Clash in Paris 2025 premium live event. Alongside updates on the upcoming PLE, Wrestlepalooza, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman, this show also featured AJ Styles, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and teases for a potential WWE returnee – AJ Lee.

The September 1 episode of WWE Raw kicked off with CM Punk waiting for World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to arrive in the parking lot after getting robbed in the main event of Clash in Paris by Rollins’ wife, Becky Lynch. Later, in a backstage segment, Rhea Ripley wished Punk good luck as Adam Pearce informed Punk that Seth Rollins somehow entered the arena when he didn’t notice.

This led Punk to appear in the ring on WWE Raw as he called out Seth Rollins. Instead, he got Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch to face him. Fans started chanting for AJ Lee. Becky said Punk always told lies about her husband, while Punk said that her husband is a coward.

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch slapped CM Punk multiple times

Becky said she has not forgotten how the fans used to chant Punk’s name during her matches, letting her know that they never cared for her. As the fans on WWE Raw chanted for AJ Lee again, Becky responded by saying that she (AJ Lee) doesn’t work here. Punk said while Seth hides behind The Vision, he now hides behind his wife. Punk then said: “You’re The Man. You just got bad taste, and you married a bum.”

WWE Raw: Medical Update Provided On Roman Reigns On September 1 Episode

As Punk further implied that his beef with Rollins will never be over, Rollins eventually came out on WWE Raw and called Punk to the stage if he wanted to do something. Becky stopped Punk from doing so as she slapped Punk several times. Punk left the ring, saying that he will make Rollins regret cashing-in the Money in the Bank contract on him at Summerslam, while Becky will regret slapping him.

This happening on WWE Raw comes as an aftermath of Clash in Paris 2025, where Seth Rollins (c) defeated CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal-4-Way match to retain the World Heavyweight Championship after Becky Lynch interfered in the bout and low-blowed Punk, helping her husband to retain.