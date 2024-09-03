Ronda Rousey admittedly has no love lost with Vince McMahon, the previous owner of the WWE before the company was sold to Endeavor’s TKO brand. With a new regime in charge, Triple H was given the creative controls in the company which witnessed some positive shifts in terms of women’s representation and overall product that airs on weekly WWE programming.

Given Ronda Rousey’s bad experiences in the WWE during her second run under Vince McMahon’s creative control, she had no wish to make a comeback. However, she’s shifted from her stance a bit as Triple H controls things, nowadays.

While speaking in an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ronda Rousey was asked if she was done with wrestling, and in response, she kept the doors open given the right opportunity projected. However, she made it clear that a full-time return isn’t what she’s looking forward to. But she can definitely “have some fun here and there.”

“I Love You, Princess,” Rhea Ripley Sends Warning To Top WWE Superstar

Given how things have been positive under the Triple H-led WWE, Ronda Rousey expects a bright future for the female talents in the company which is a totally opposite scenario in comparison to Vince McMahon’s protocols. She described her experience in WWE as a constant battle against obstacles where she even had to fight against Vince to put up a great match,

“I didn’t give a sh*t about that. I didn’t really give a f*ck what Vince thought to be honest. I just wanted to have a great match. Sometimes I felt like instead of enabling us to have a great match, we were fighting against him in order to have a great match.”

Ronda Rousey Mentions Top WWE Superstar To Be Her “Freaking Favorite”

Ronda Rousey was unable to receive a clear direction for her ongoing storyline in WWE

Caring a lot about her ongoing storyline aspect, Ronda Rousey always wanted to have a clear vision of her role on WWE TV in the coming weeks. But McMahon never had a clear plan and neither did he want to reveal those to the talents until it was the actual day of the WWE programming. This admittedly led her to bigger frustrations,

“I don’t want to hear sh*t unless you actually have a plan for next week, which you don’t. You don’t have a f*cking plan. I’m trying to get any information all week long, and then no one’s gonna tell me sh*t until I get to the arena, and I’m still not gonna hear anything for hours.”

Ronda Rousey left the WWE after SummerSlam 2023 where she lost to her former tag team partner Shayna Baszler in a mixed martial arts match. After the exit, she brought out her memoir named Our Fight where she didn’t hold back from showering Vince McMahon and Co with some tough words.